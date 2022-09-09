Angelina Jolie gave the media the “global scoop” on her affair with Brad Pitt?

Jann Wenner claims Angelina Jolie tipped a photographer of her affair with Brad Pitt.

Photos of Brangelina were leaked by Us Weekly in 2005 when he was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

The Maleficent actor helped set up the famous pictures of herself with the Bullet Train star.

Angelina Jolie was the one who revealed her affair with Hollywood star Brad Pitt to the media back in 2005, while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

Jann Wenner, the co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine, said in his memoir titled Like A Rolling Stone that the Maleficent actor informed a photographer about her headline-making romance with Pitt.

Wenner alleged that Jolie helped put up the famous photos of herself and the Bullet Train actress walking on the beach that made the world aware of the former couple’s affair.

The photos, which surfaced amid rumours that Pitt and Jolie were dating after meeting on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith, showed the couple with Jolie’s adopted son Maddox, whom Pitt eventually adopted.

Pitt’s divorce from the Friends star had not yet been formalised when the images of Brangelina were released by Us Weekly (formerly owned by Wenner) in May 2005.

“We got the photo, we got the proof, we had the worldwide scoop, Brangelina’s debut.” Angelina Jolie was the tipper, according to Page Six.

Wenner went on to say that the photographer who shot the photos was told everything about where the soon-to-be-power couple of Hollywood would be staying, including when they would go for a walk on the beach.

Despite the leaked photographs, Jolie and Pitt did not publicly reveal their relationship until the Fight Club actor’s divorce from Aniston was finalised in October of that year.

In 2006, The Eternals said she was expecting her first child with Pitt, confirming her romance with the beautiful heartthrob.

