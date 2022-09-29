Angelina Jolie shares her experience of visiting flood-hit Pakistan

Angelina Jolie visited Pakistan last week to show support for flood victims.

She has now posted on social media about her visit to the sections of the nation affected by the floods.

The actress wrote, “Last week I was in Pakistan with the and local organizations”.

Angelina Jolie, a Hollywood A-lister and UNHCR Ambassador, visited Pakistan last week to demonstrate support and sympathy for flood victims.

The A Mighty Heart actor earlier said that the nations who have contributed the least to climate change are experiencing its most severe effects in a media interview.

She told the journalists at a press conference, “I’ve never seen anything like this and I have been to Pakistan many times.”

Jolie has now posted on social media about her trip to the sections of the nation affected by the floods.

She posted some images from her trip to Pakistan along with an emotional commentary.

The actress wrote, “Last week I was in Pakistan with the and local organisations, to witness the devastation caused by severe flooding which submerged 1/3 of the country’s land.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

She added, “33 million people are affected, and over 6 million need emergency humanitarian assistance. Pakistan also still hosts over a million Afghan refugees who are unable to return safely due to the current situation.”

“Those I was able to reach were still in shock from having fled the Taliban and now knowing the country they have fled to is in an emergency. The level of trauma and compound trauma is severe. Please learn and follow what is happening. Be aware of the climate catastrophe that we are seeing more regularly,” she continued.

She concluded, “Push governments to understand that lack of fair trade, rising emissions and failure to address conflicts are causing more death and suffering to millions of families around the world.”

Jolie views on floods in Pakistan are, “I’ve never seen anything like this and I have been to Pakistan many times,” she previously shared. “I am absolutely with you in pushing the international community to do more. I feel that we say that often… we speak of aid appeals, relief and support but this is something very, very different.”

The actor claimed that the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan should serve as a wake-up call for everyone.

She admonished that “Climate change is not only real and it is not only coming, but it is also here.”

“Even as somebody who has been in humanitarian aid for many years we think of crisis on how to solve it and what can we do in order to help rebuild or help the children. Now we’re in a situation like this where the needs are so great and truly every effort means life or death for so many people.”

Jolie claimed that the terrible floods have caused a large number of youngsters to become malnourished.

“Even if they make it next few months with the winter coming and the destruction of the crops and the hard reality … I am overwhelmed but I feel it is not fair to say that because I am not living this so I simply try to speak out for help. I can’t even imagine what it feels like to be there.”

According to Angelina Jolie, she is in Pakistan visiting a friend. She continued, “I will return and continue to return and my heart is very, very much with the people at this time,” she further said. She urged the international community to send more aid to help flood victims in Pakistan. “I keep thinking that if more help does not come quickly, they will not make it.”

