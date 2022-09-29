Advertisement
Edition: English
Angelina Jolie shares special message for Iranian women

Articles
  • Angelina Jolie shares special message for Iranian women.
  • The actress has shared some photos of the protests after the death of the Iranian girl.
  • She expressed her solidarity with the women of Iran.
Hollywood actress and United Nations Special Ambassador Angelina Jolie has issued a special message for the women of Iran.

The actress has shared some photos of the protests after the death of the Iranian girl on the photo and video sharing app Instagram.

In her post, she expressed her solidarity with the women of Iran, writing that she has great respect for the brave, honorable, and fearless women of Iran.

Angelina Jolie wrote that Mehsa Amini, all young people like her, who are protesting in the streets today and resisting coercion for decades, deserve the freedom to live and breathe without fear.

It should be noted that Angelina came to Pakistan to visit the devastation caused by monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan.

Angelina wrote, Respect to the brave, defiant, fearless women of Iran. All those who have survived and resisted for decades, those taking to the streets today, and Masha Amini and all young Iranians like her.

Women don’t need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled. They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats.

To the women of Iran, we see you. #WomanLifeFreedom #MahsaAmini

 

