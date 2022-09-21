Angelina Jolie visits flood victims in Pakistan

Angelina Jolie, a Hollywood actress and humanitarian, has arrived in Pakistan. The well-known celebrity is on a mission to raise awareness about flood devastation. She is also doing her part to assist the victims.

Angelina Jolie is here, according to the International Rescue Committee, to assess the situation, listen to people about their needs, and figure out how to help them. The actress and the Committee are also considering how to avoid similar crises in the future.

Angelina Jolie is currently in Dadu, Sindh, visiting flood-affected areas. She also spoke directly with a number of families who are suffering as a result of the flood damage. The Hollywood actress arrived in the area by helicopter at the Zamzama Oil Field.

