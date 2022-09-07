Anil Kapoor feels on top of world after becoming a grandfather

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have welcomed a baby boy.

Baby was born on August 20, 2022, at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Couple took to their social media handle to announce the arrival of their son.

Anil Kapoor is joyous beyond words in the wake of becoming a granddad. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja invited a child kid on August 20, 2022, at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

The team took to their virtual entertainment handle and made the declaration of their child’s appearance in a joint proclamation, that read: “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. – Sonam and Anand.”

Presently, Sonam’s father and Bollywood entertainer Anil Kapoor is joyous beyond words in the wake of becoming a granddad. Sharing his fervor, he said:“Nothing can be better than this feeling. I would like to say my dialogue (from Dil Dhadakne Do) – ‘I feel on top of the world’.”

Ask the entertainer, who keeps on being occupied with numerous tasks, whether he will invest sufficient energy at home with his grandson, and he shares, “Well, I am busy wrapping up my assignments. There’s Sunita (his wife), Sonam and Anand, who are looking after the baby. I am always there by his side. It is great to see him every day. He’s so small right now, let him grow up a bit.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja secured the bunch on May 8, 2018. The Neerja entertainer reported her pregnancy in March via web-based entertainment and shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot with Anand.

In the mean time, on the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind, which will likewise star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

It is a revamp of the 2011 Korean film of a similar name. Then again, Anil will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal co-featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and No Entry Mein Entry.

