Anil Kapoor posts shot as he wraps The Night Manager remake

Anil Kapoor will reprise Hugh Laurie’s role in The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala co-star in the espionage thriller.

The online series’ long-awaited update is coming soon.

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor is a versatile actor. The veteran actor has many fascinating projects lined up. His acting and energy never fail to impress. Anil Kapoor’s portrayal of Bheem in JuggJugg Jeeyo was praised. The actor recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 7.

Anil Kapoor has finished filming The Night Manager’s Indian version. The veteran actor tweeted a BTS photo from the shoot on his social media accounts recently.

Anil Kapoor captioned his post, “And #TheNightManagerofIndia is off duty! #Thatsawrap for Shailendra Rungta a.k.a Shelly! Based on: The Night Manager; by John le Carré,” His close buddy Karan Johar commented, “Rocker.” Co-star Sobhita Dhulipala penned, “Shelly, beloved.”

Anil Kapoor wrote:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) Advertisement

He will reprise Hugh Laurie’s role in The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar. Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala co-star in the espionage thriller. The online series’ long-awaited update is coming soon.

Also Read Anil Kapoor’s doppelganger going viral on the internet Photos of Anil Kapoor's doppelganger are going popular on the internet after...