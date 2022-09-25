Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Anil Kapoor posts shot as he wraps The Night Manager remake, Karan Johar responds
Anil Kapoor posts shot as he wraps The Night Manager remake, Karan Johar responds

Anil Kapoor posts shot as he wraps The Night Manager remake, Karan Johar responds

Articles
Advertisement
Anil Kapoor posts shot as he wraps The Night Manager remake, Karan Johar responds

Anil Kapoor posts shot as he wraps The Night Manager remake

Advertisement
  • Anil Kapoor will reprise Hugh Laurie’s role in The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar.
  • Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala co-star in the espionage thriller.
  • The online series’ long-awaited update is coming soon.
Advertisement

Anil Kapoor is a versatile actor. The veteran actor has many fascinating projects lined up. His acting and energy never fail to impress. Anil Kapoor’s portrayal of Bheem in JuggJugg Jeeyo was praised. The actor recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 7.

Anil Kapoor has finished filming The Night Manager’s Indian version. The veteran actor tweeted a BTS photo from the shoot on his social media accounts recently.

Anil Kapoor captioned his post, “And #TheNightManagerofIndia is off duty! #Thatsawrap for Shailendra Rungta a.k.a Shelly! Based on: The Night Manager; by John le Carré,” His close buddy Karan Johar commented, “Rocker.” Co-star Sobhita Dhulipala penned, “Shelly, beloved.”

Anil Kapoor wrote:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Advertisement

He will reprise Hugh Laurie’s role in The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar. Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala co-star in the espionage thriller. The online series’ long-awaited update is coming soon.

Also Read

Anil Kapoor’s doppelganger going viral on the internet
Anil Kapoor’s doppelganger going viral on the internet

Photos of Anil Kapoor's doppelganger are going popular on the internet after...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mahira khan shares photos in bold dress
Mahira khan shares photos in bold dress
Khloé Kardashian mistaken for Taylor Swift by fans in new edited pics
Khloé Kardashian mistaken for Taylor Swift by fans in new edited pics
Gayle King celebrates birthday with Oprah Winfrey
Gayle King celebrates birthday with Oprah Winfrey
Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah welcome their first child
Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah welcome their first child
Saheefa Jabbar reveals how she married Khawaja Khizer Hussain
Saheefa Jabbar reveals how she married Khawaja Khizer Hussain
Lata Mangeshkar includes on Rolling Stone's 200 best singers all time
Lata Mangeshkar includes on Rolling Stone's 200 best singers all time
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story