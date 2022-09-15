Anil Kapoor says he was jealous of Jackie Shroff’s success

Karan Johar has returned with the seventh episode of his talk show Koffee With Karan.

Varun Dhawan, the Bollywood heartthrob, and versatile actor Anil Kapoor were the two star visitors that visited KJo’s sofa tonight.

The JugJugg Jeeyo performers keep viewers interested with discussions on marriage, love, adultery, role-playing, nepotism, and industry competitiveness.

On-the-spot admissions from Kapoor were also featured in today’s broadcast, revealing to his fans the source of his eternal freshness.

During the show, Anil Kapoor was asked about his take on nepotism, given that he has been in the mix of it. He answered, “I just don’t take it seriously. I feel you just keep doing your work and your work speaks. This is a kind of question, especially if you are an actor, you can’t pass on that legacy to your brother or son. You either have it or you don’t. I remember when I started, there was Sunny (Deol), Sanju (Sanjay Dutt)..

Karan Johar stopped Anil and attempted to add Jackie Shroff to the list as well. Anil stated that, unlike the individuals he cited, Jackie Shroff was an outsider, despite the fact that he got his big break with a Subhash Ghai film and instantly became an A-lister with the news of his involvement in an Ghai film.

“Jackie became a tremendous huge hit,” he said, “and I remember it so clearly that on sets, when people came to collect his signatures, Jackie requested me to sign the autograph book as well, which was wonderful.”

