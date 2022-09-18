Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, two Bollywood celebrities, recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 and made some intriguing discoveries.

Anil Kapoor recalled Jackie Shroff when discussing his early days in the film business.

Jackie Shroff was an outsider, but he got his big break with a Subhash Ghai picture, and with only one announcement, he became an A-lister.

When fans arrived to get his autograph on set, Jackie requested me to sign the autograph book as well, which was great, he recalled. “Jackie became a tremendous huge success, and I remember it so clearly,” he added.

Now, Jackie Shroff responded to this in a recent interview with Times Now, claiming that Anil is his younger brother. It’s common to look up to your elder sibling and think, “Oh, man. But I know he’s a person who really, truly cares for me deep down in his heart, and what he says is such a beautiful emotional show that not many people say it.

He talks from the heart and has an entirely pure heart. When a man of his caliber compliments me like that, he is showing me a lot of respect, therefore that gives me a lot of credit,” Jackie stated.

Jackie Shroff will be seen in the movie Atithi Bhooto Bhava, which also has Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal in the major roles, on the job front. On September 23, ZEE5 will premiere it.

Anil Kapoor will co-star in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.