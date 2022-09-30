Anoushay Abbasi’s shares alluring pictures from Ontario Canada

Anoushay is a gorgeous and versatile Pakistani actress.

The actress shared a number of pictures on her Instagram account.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.

Advertisement

Anoushay Abbasi is a gorgeous and versatile Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who is often seen doing supporting roles on screen.

The actress shared a number of pictures on her Instagram account from her Ontario trip, which has gone viral across social media.

Take a look!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Anoushay Abbasi (@anoushayabbasiofficial) Advertisement

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mera Saaei, Khushboo Ka Ghar, Tootey Huwey Per, Pyaray Afzal, and many more.

Also Read Anoushay Abbasi leaves fans stuns with her bold photos Lollywood diva Anoushay Abbasi left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and...