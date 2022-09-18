Advertisement
Anoushey Ashraf flays Pakistani reporter who objects to women's team wearing shorts at SAFF

Articles
  • A sports writer protested to the national women’s football squad wearing shorts during the SAFF Women’s Championship 2022.
  • Pakistan beat Maldives 7-0 for their first international win in eight years.
  • The journalist’s inquiry irked social activists like Anoushay Ashraf, who responded on social media.
A sports writer protested to the national women’s football squad wearing shorts during the SAFF Women’s Championship 2022.

In their final game, the women in green beat Maldives 7-0 for their first international win in eight years.

Despite complimenting the team, the correspondent focused on the players’ outfits.

In one of the viral post-match presser recordings, the reporter asks why the girls are wearing shorts instead of leggings as they are from Pakistan, an Islamic country.

Pakistan’s social and religious traditions are important, yet in sports, one must be progressive. The journalist’s formulaic inquiry irked social activists like Anoushay Ashraf, who responded on social media.

Former VJ slammed correspondent for focusing on players’ attire rather than their achievements.

Anuoshay called for a journalist ban, stating he should know Pakistan became “Islamic” after Jinnah’s death. “This country was made for oppressed Muslims, and not in the name of Islam to suppress Muslims of their choices.”

She criticised the reporter for forcing religious norms on others and said asking sexist and misogynistic questions isn’t his business.

“The girls choose [what to wear], and we’ve all been exposed to religion as much as anyone else and make informed choices. But as a man him worrying about their ‘nikker’ is cringe worthy. A true definition is a person who doesn’t judge but only leads by example,” she wrote on Instagram.

Pakistan women’s football team won their largest match in the SAFF Women’s Cup. Pakistan was eliminated from the tournament by Bangladesh and India.

