Anshul Chauhan, Anushka’s co-star got excited while meeting Kohli

A biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami called “Chakda Xpress” is currently being worked on by Anushka Sharma.

Anushka recently made sure to offer Anshul Chauhan from “Chakda Xpress” the nicest birthday present.

Anshul had a tremendous fan moment when he met Virat Kohli thanks to Anushka.

Advertisement

A biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami called “Chakda Xpress” is currently being worked on by Anushka Sharma. The actor appears to have taken the shape of her character totally.

Anushka recently made sure to offer Anshul Chauhan from “Chakda Xpress” the nicest birthday present. Anshul had a tremendous fan moment when she met Virat Kohli thanks to Anushka. When she first met the cricketer, she was unable to remain calm, and here is the evidence of her excitement.

Also Read Chakda ‘Xpress: Anushka Sharma shares recreating the journey Chakda 'Xpress is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2018....

She wrote, “Absolute fan moment!! My birth day is made and I can’t believe I saw and met the one and only Virat Kohli 🥹🫠🥲 Can’t stop grinning still just like in the pictures here 😆 Thaaaank you for this moment @anushkasharma ❤️🥹 Happy birthday to me 😋🕺🏻”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Anshul Chauhan (@anshul14chauhan) Advertisement

She praised Anushka for making this possible, and the actress did thank her for that in a really kind way. Anushka added a laughing emoji to her comment on the post.

Also Read Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao wished Ayushman on his birthday Ayushmann Khurrana needs no introduction. He is an exceptionally gifted actor, singer,...

Fans can’t get enough of the gorgeous photos of her and husband Virat Kohli as they’ve been spending time together in London. From outside coffee dates to park outings with Vamika and those gorgeous cold mornings, Virushka are undoubtedly scoring big goals, and their admirers are in awe of them.