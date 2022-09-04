Anupam Kher and others mourn the demise of Cyrus Mistry

Anupam Kher and Saiee Manjrekar expected in a family entertainer
Bollywood stars Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, and Boman Irani on Sunday conveyed their sorrow. Over the death of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, in a traffic accident close to Mumbai.
Anupam wrote, “Deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of #CyrusMistry in a road accident. My condolences to his family and friends! Om Shanti!🙏🕉”
Suniel tweeted, “Shocking News. Rest in Peace #CyrusMistry Heartfelt condolences to the family 🙏.”
Boman expressed that Cyrus’ death is a loss to the Parsi community. He wrote, “Shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of #cyrusmistri. A giant loss for the country, the business world and the Parsi community. Too young, too sad.”
In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the loss of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, and recalled him as a bright businessman who had faith in India’s economic strength.
Mistry was fired from his position as Tata Sons’ sixth chairman in October 2016. After Ratan Tata announced his retirement in December 2012, he took over as chairman. Later, N Chandrasekaran took over as Tata Sons’ executive chairman.
