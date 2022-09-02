Anupam Kher and Saiee Manjrekar expected in a family entertainer

The producer said on Friday that actors Kher and Saiee Manjrekar had been cast in filmmaker G Ashok of “Durgamati” fame’s upcoming Hindi film.

The producer said on Friday that actors Anupam Kher and Saiee Manjrekar had been cast in filmmaker G Ashok of “Durgamati” fame’s upcoming Hindi film. Amit Bhatia, an entrepreneur turned producer, is supporting the family film about an upper middle-class family from Agra.

Mach Conferences and Events’ founder and MD Bhatia expressed his delight at working with Kher and Manjrekar on his debut film.

“Anupam Kher is one of the phenomenal actors we have in the Bollywood industry and Saiee Manjrekar is one of the most aspiring actresses who already has a massive fan base. We couldn’t have thought of any other better actors apart from them for this project.”

“I am looking forward to working with these incredibly talented power pack actors, and I am very sure that they will put my vision into reality and bring it back to the audience on the big screen,” the producer said in a statement.

The untitled film, supported by Mach Films, is expected to begin production by the end of the year.