Anupam Kher shares a nostalgic video with late actor Amrish Puri

On September 8, Anupam Kher released a lengthy nostalgic video on his Instagram account in honour of his late co-star and friend Amrish Puri. The co-stars of “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge” were seen having fun on camera during an old stage performance. While the actor from “The Kashmir Files” remembered the late actor Amrish Puri.

Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, “Me and Amrish Puri in an old stage show. Those were the days of pure innocence.” When Anupam sent his Instagram followers this incredibly sentimental video, they immediately became moved and left numerous comments in the section.In the video, Anupam is heard recounting a story that he told Amrish Puri while they were both going through hard times. Anupam told the crowd when he was on stage that Amrish had once performed a humorous song while filming in front of a mirror. Kher also further took Puri’s permission and sang that song to the audience. The lyrics of the song reads, “Sab ganje khush hain aaj (All bald men are happy today).”

Amrish Puri passed away on January 12, 2005, from cancer after appearing in more than 450 movies. While Anupam is currently preoccupied with the filming of his two movies, Emergency and The Signature.