Anupam Kher unveil first look poster from film ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’

Anupam Kher, a seasoned actor, presented the first-look poster for his 519th movie, “Shiv Shastri Balboa,” which stars Neena Gupta.

The “A Wednesday” star gave fans a sneak peek at his future film while posting on his Instagram account.

Anupam could be seen in the billboard waiting to start a new life with Neena Gupta and a charming tiny pug dog sitting next to him while carrying bags.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher, a seasoned actor, presented the first-look poster for his 519th movie, “Shiv Shastri Balboa,” which stars Neena Gupta. The “A Wednesday” star gave fans a sneak peek at his future film while posting on his Instagram account.

Sharing the poster, Anupam wrote, “Presenting the first look of my film #ShivShastriBalboa! A film by acclaimed Indian American director #AjayanVenugopalan. Produced by #KishoreVarieth & UFI Motion Pictures. Featuring @neena_gupta.”

Also Read Anupam Kher shares a nostalgic video with late actor Amrish Puri Anupam Kher released a lengthy nostalgic video on his Instagram account in...

Advertisement

Anupam could be seen in the billboard waiting to start a new life with Neena Gupta and a charming tiny pug dog sitting next to him while carrying bags. The actor was spotted wearing a shirt, pants, and sneakers for his outfit. Neena, on the other hand, was spotted donning a saree. a village’s backdrop with grazing cows.Ajayan Venugopalan will direct the film under the auspices of UFI Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd. The acclaimed Malayalam television sitcom “Akkara Kazhchakal” was written and directed by Indian screenwriter and filmmaker Ajayan. A movie by the same name was released after this well-liked TV show.Actor Jugal Hansraj is also featured in the movie. Anupam previously disclosed that the film will tell a remarkable story about an Indian surviving in a small town in America.Speaking of work, Anupam Kher is currently busy shooting for his movies “Emergency” and “The Signature.” Additionally, he will appear in Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film “Uunchai,” which is set to open in theaters on November 11 of this year. In addition, he is thrilled to be a part of the Ravi Teja-starring Telugu drama “Tiger Nageswara Rao.”

Also Read Anupam Kher and Saiee Manjrekar expected in a family entertainer The producer said on Friday that actors Kher and Saiee Manjrekar had...

Alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Iran, and Neena Gupta, he will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film “Uunchai,” which is set to open in theaters on November 11 of this year.

Neena, on the other hand, will appear in “Goodbye.” Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta play significant parts in the Vikas Bahl-directed movie.