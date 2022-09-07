Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anushka Sharma begins shooting in England

Anushka Sharma begins shooting in England

Articles
Advertisement
Anushka Sharma begins shooting in England

Anushka Sharma begins shooting in England

Advertisement
  • Anushka Sharma, who has been absent from the big screen for a long time, will make a comeback with her forthcoming flick Chakda Xpress.
  • Jhulan Goswami, an Indian women cricketer, will be portrayed by the actress in the film.
  • Anushka has also been working hard on her training for the film
Advertisement

Anushka Sharma, who has been absent from the big screen for a long time, will make a comeback with her forthcoming flick Chakda Xpress. Jhulan Goswami, an Indian women cricketer, will be portrayed by the actress in the film. Anushka has also been working hard on her training for the film, and she frequently posts photographs and videos on her social media accounts. Meanwhile, the ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actress updated her followers on the film’s England schedule with a snapshot on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

The Chakda Xpress route originates in England. Anushka earlier today released a new still from Chakda ‘Xpress with the caption: “A moment from a narrative that has to be told!” Anushka is seen in the shot portraying a scene from Jhulan’s life. She may be seen making a phone call while the rain pours down around her.

Chakda Xpress is inspired by Jhulan Goswami’s effort to accomplish her ambition of playing cricket for India, despite the challenges posed by sexist politics. In January of this year, Anushka Sharma teased the film with a trailer. “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the lives and times of former Indian skipper.

The film marks Anushka’s comeback to acting after four years. She was last seen in 2018 film ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khanand Katrina Kaif. She took a long break after that and welcomed her first child, Vamika with husband Virat Kohli.

Also Read

Anushka Sharma shared a new photo from Chakda ‘Xpress
Anushka Sharma shared a new photo from Chakda ‘Xpress

Anushka Sharma is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. She...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story