Anushka Sharma begins shooting in England

Anushka Sharma, who has been absent from the big screen for a long time, will make a comeback with her forthcoming flick Chakda Xpress. Jhulan Goswami, an Indian women cricketer, will be portrayed by the actress in the film. Anushka has also been working hard on her training for the film, and she frequently posts photographs and videos on her social media accounts. Meanwhile, the ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actress updated her followers on the film’s England schedule with a snapshot on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

The Chakda Xpress route originates in England. Anushka earlier today released a new still from Chakda ‘Xpress with the caption: “A moment from a narrative that has to be told!” Anushka is seen in the shot portraying a scene from Jhulan’s life. She may be seen making a phone call while the rain pours down around her.

Chakda Xpress is inspired by Jhulan Goswami’s effort to accomplish her ambition of playing cricket for India, despite the challenges posed by sexist politics. In January of this year, Anushka Sharma teased the film with a trailer. “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the lives and times of former Indian skipper.

The film marks Anushka’s comeback to acting after four years. She was last seen in 2018 film ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khanand Katrina Kaif. She took a long break after that and welcomed her first child, Vamika with husband Virat Kohli.

