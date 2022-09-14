Ayushmann Khurrana needs no introduction.

Ayushmann Khurrana needs no introduction. He is an exceptionally gifted actor, singer, and songwriter. Vicky Donor, in which he co-starred alongside Yami Gautam, was his major Bollywood debut in 2012. His acting abilities have won millions of hearts and established a name for himself in films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and others.

As Ayushmann celebrates her birthday today, the internet is filled with birthday greetings. Anushka Sharma, Vaani Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Madhuri Dixit, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, rushed to social media to express their condolences. Vaani played Chandigarh in the 2021 film. Kare Aashiqui posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, “Happy Birthday AK.” Rakul Preet Singh, who will co-star with Ayushmann in Doctor G, tweeted.

Anushka Sharma also wished him on her Instagram story, posting a snapshot of him. “Ayushmann, happy birthday! I wish you love and light at all times.” Many celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit, Jaideep Ahlawat, Janhvi Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Sonali Bendre, and others, wished Ayushmann a happy birthday today. Meanwhile, Ayushmann celebrated his birthday eve at home with Tahira Kashyap and his actor brother Aparshakti Khurana. Aparshakti tagged Ayushmann and Tahira in the photo and wrote, “Happy Baddayy Ayush Bhaiya,” followed by a love emoji.

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in Anek alongside J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra. He will feature next in Doctor G and An Action Hero.

