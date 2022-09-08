Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note for Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli scored his 71st century overall and first century in international play on Thursday.

One of the most talked-about, appreciated, and adored celebrity couples in India is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. They exchanged vows in a small ceremony in Italy in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli scored his 71st century overall and first century in international play on Thursday. During the Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan, the cricket player hit a century.

However, reacting to his 71st hundred, Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma penned a touching post on Instagram for husband, as she wrote, “Forever with you through any and everything” and shared three pictures of Kohli. Virat Kohli’s century, coupled with a terrific bowling effort, led to India winning the match against Afghanistan, quite comfortably.

When Virat Kohli was asked earlier to discuss his hundred, he gave a post-match presentation dedication to his wife Anushka and their daughter Vamika.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma, who has taken a significant break from the big screen, will return with her forthcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The actress will be seen as Jhulan Goswami, an Indian women cricket player, in the movie. Chakda Xpress, which was directed by Prosit Roy, is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who in 2012 became the second Indian cricketer to be awarded the Padma Shri.

Anushka makes her acting comeback in the movie after a four-year absence. She most recently appeared with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 movie “Zero.” After that, she took a lengthy vacation before giving birth to her first kid, Vamika, with her husband Virat Kohli.

