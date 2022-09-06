Anushka Sharma is currently in the UK shooting for her upcoming film ‘Chakda Xpress’.

She took to social media to share a picture with her parents.

Anushka and Virat Kohli recently bought a lavish house in Alibaug.

Anushka can be seen in the photo having breakfast with her parents. The Sharma family is beaming as they strike the ideal selfie pose. A preview of their English breakfast was also provided by Anushka. According to the image, it appears that they had some cookies and croissants.

Anushka captioned the images she shared with her followers, “Breakfast date with the parents.”

Virat posted a red heart emoji in the comments section shortly after she shared the article. Look at this:

In the meantime, Anushka and Virat just purchased a luxurious home in Alibaug. Their luxurious home is reportedly worth 19 crores, 24 lakhs, and 50 thousand rupees. One crore and fifteen lakh rupees have already been deposited in the government’s coffers. Virat and Anushka went to Zirad, Alibaug, six months ago to look around. Virat was unable to travel to Alibaug and secure the location due to his hectic cricket schedule.