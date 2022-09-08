Advertisement
Anushka Sharma praises teaser for Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha

Articles
Anushka Sharma praises teaser for Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha

  • Vikram Vedha, the epic action movie starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, was finally unveiled.
  • The trailer has left the audience fascinated as it provides viewers a peek of the personalities of Vikram & Vedha.
  • Anushka Sharma, meanwhile, expressed her admiration for the Hrithik and Saif blockbuster on her Instagram stories after watching the teaser.
Vikram Vedha, the epic action movie starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, was finally unveiled. The trailer has left the audience fascinated as it provides viewers a peek of the personalities of Vikram & Vedha. From gory action sequences and epic one-liners to thrilling battle scenes and dramatic cat-and-mouse pursuit sequences, the teaser has left the audience captivated. Anushka Sharma, meanwhile, expressed her admiration for the Hrithik and Saif blockbuster on her Instagram stories after watching the teaser.

“How freaking awesome is this teaser, two favourites in one film, completely killing it, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan,” the actress said in her comment. Wishing success to the entire crew. The Pushkar-Gayathri-directed movie is a remake of the same-named Tamil movie from 2017. R. Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar all had significant parts in the 2017 movie. Anushka Sharma, meanwhile, praised the film’s trailer on her Instagram stories.

Anushka Sharma

The creators are providing a trailer teaser for fans, Hrithik said on Instagram on Tuesday. He said that anybody who are interested in taking part can email images of themselves holding the Vikram Vedha symbol. He made the same gesture for the camera, a double V with both hands.

With her next movie Chakda Xpress, Anushka Sharma, who has been gone from the big screen for a while, will make her on-screen return. The actress will be seen as Jhulan Goswami, an Indian women cricket player, in the movie.

