Anushka Sharma REACTS to Roger Federer’s retirement news

Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement from the game just an hour ago.

The 20-time grand slam winner will retire from competitive tennis following the Laver Cup in 2022.

To announce his retirement plans, he posted a long letter on social media along with a video of himself reading the message.

Advertisement

Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement from the game just an hour ago. The 20-time grand slam winner will retire from competitive tennis following the Laver Cup in 2022. To announce his retirement plans, he posted a long letter on social media along with a video of himself reading the message. Soon after, his fans filled social media with emotional condolences, shock, and wonder. Anushka Sharma, a Bollywood actress, shared the news on her Instagram account and expressed her sadness over it.

Roger Federer reading out the letter in the video was uploaded by Anushka Sharma, who added the words “Genius” and a heartbreak emoji. Virat Kohli, who also reacted to the news, expressed his admiration for the world-class tennis player. The best of all time, Virat wrote in a reply on Roger Federer’s Instagram photo. coupled with heart emoticons, “King Roger.” Celebrities from all spheres of life, from athletes to Bollywood stars, have responded to Federer’s retirement.

In the meantime, Roger Federer stated on social media, “I am 41 years old. In the past 24 years, I have participated in almost 1500 matches. Tennis has been more generous to me than I could have ever imagined, but now I have to decide whether to call it quits on my competitive career. My last ATP competition will be the Laver Cup in London the following week. Of course, I’ll continue to play tennis in the future, just not at Grand Slam events or on the professional circuit.

Roger Federer’s final competitive tennis match will be the Laver Cup in London the following week.

Also Read Anushka Sharma shares some quality time with Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kolhi are quite the couple goal,...