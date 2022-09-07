Anushka Sharma shared a new photo from Chakda ‘Xpress

Anushka Sharma is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood.

She made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Anushka will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami.

The entertainer, who has been away from the cinema for quite a while, presently, will get back into the game with Chakda ‘Xpress and will be seen depicting the personality of an Indian lady cricketer, Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka has likewise been preparing hard for the film and frequently shares pictures and recordings on her virtual entertainment handle.

Presently, only some time back, the entertainer shared another still from Chakda ‘Xpress and subtitled it: “A moment from a story that needs to be told!

In the picture, Anushka is seen reproducing a second from Jhulan’s life. She should be visible settling on a telephone decision while heavy storm whips on everything around her.

It is coordinated by Prosit Roy and supported by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz.

Back in January when the film was reported and shared the secret, Anushka stated: “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.

At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

The Dil Dhadakne Do entertainer was most recently seen in the 2018 Aanand L Rai film, Zero, co-featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

This likewise denotes her most memorable film after the introduction of her little girl Vamika whom she and spouse Virat Kohli invited into their lives in 2021.

