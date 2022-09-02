Anushka Sharma shares a heart-touching story with her fans

Anushka Sharma, an actress who is now occupied with the filming of her upcoming movie “Chakda Xpress,” is frequently seen posting heartwarming content on social media.

Anushka Sharma, an actress who is now occupied with the filming of her upcoming movie “Chakda Xpress,” is frequently seen posting heartwarming content on social media. She shared a story with her followers on Thursday via her Instagram story. The plot dealt with both love and loss.

The author of the story, Franz Kafka, served as inspiration for the title, “Kafka and the Doll.” Anushka wrote, “At 40, Franz Kafka, who never married and had no children, walked through the park in Berlin when he met a girl who was crying because she had lost her favourite doll. She and Kafka searched for the doll unsuccessfully. Kafka told her to meet him there the next day and they would come back to look for her. The next day, when they had not yet found the doll, Kafka gave the girl a letter ‘written’ by the doll saying ‘please don’t cry. I took a trip to see the world. I will write to you about my adventures.”

She further wrote, “Thus began a story which continued until the end of Kafka’s life. During their meetings, Kafka read the letters of the doll carefully written with adventures and conversations that the girl found adorable. Finally, Kafka brought back the doll (he bought one) that had returned to Berlin. ‘It doesn’t look like my doll at all,’ said the girl. Kafka handed her another letter in which the doll wrote: ‘my travels have changed me.’ the little girl hugged the new doll and brought her happy home. A year later Kafka died. Many years later, the now-adult girl found a letter inside the doll.”

In the end, Anushka wrote, “In the tiny letter signed by Kafka it was written: ‘Everything you love will probably be lost, but in the end, love will return in another way.'” Have a look:

Meanwhile, Anushka is all set to be seen essaying the role of Jhulan Goswami in ‘Chakda Xpress’. She is leaving no stone unturned to ace the skills like Jhulan. She was last seen in ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.