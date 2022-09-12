Anushka Sharma shares some quality time with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kolhi are quite the couple goal, giving a new reason to love them more each day.

Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kolhi are quite the couple goal, giving a new reason to love them more each day. The two were in the UAE for Asia cup 2022 in which India was not able to make it to the finals. Giving the couple some quality time to spend together.

Sharma shared some pictures on her handle where the two can be seen enjoying coffee cozily. The two of them were seen dressed casually. However, they looked super cute in the picture. Anushka was wearing red sweat pants along with a black sweat shirt. Whereas, Virat was seen in black jeans and green puffer jackets. Moreover, the couple were both wearing white sneakers.

Recently, Kohli made his 71st century and Anushka showered love for him on Instagram as she wrote, “Forever with you through any and everything ❤️♾” Several of Anushka’s friends from the industry including Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh reacted to this post and sent a lot of love.



Meanwhile, Anushka will be next seen in ‘Chakda Xpress.’ Which is a biopic on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Sharma earlier shared a still from the film where she seemed unrecognizable from her true self. Which clearly indicates the dedication that she has put into the part . The film is expected to release on Netflix soon.