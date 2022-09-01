Anushka Sharma is a hugely popular Indian actress.

Anushka Sharma is a hugely popular Indian actress. Among other well-known Indian movies, she has worked on Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, and Phillauri. With the help of her production company Clean Slate Filmz, she also entered the producing business and created critically praised works including BulBul and Paatal Lok. She finally departed to concentrate on her acting profession and take care of her motherly responsibilities.

In a flashback interview conducted before she married Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma went into great detail about the institution of marriage and the impact of her parents on her own decisions. Anushka said, “I certainly want to be married. I want to have children. Despite being an actor, I am a pretty straightforward person who lives an ordinary life, and I have always had an ordinary one. I think there will be marriage when it is essential. When I’m emotionally ready, I’ll get married. Marriage is not something to joke at. Here, there isn’t any “Oh shaadi hai toh karle!” You need to psychologically be ready to spend the rest of your life with someone else. You’re not only involved,

When asked if her parents were questioned about her marriage, Anushka had responded, “not at all! Nobody would be so bold as to ask about my union with my family. Despite being from a small area, my parents are very progressive. It’s all in our brains. Nobody would ever be so bold as to ask about my brother’s impending wedding. My parents tell me that if they do, “Unki life hai, jab unko karna hai woh karenge, humko kuch lena nahi hai unki shaadi se.””

