Arbaaz Khan and Arjun Kapoor to be seen together in Malaika-Amrita’s show

Malaika Arora has always kept quiet about her personal life, even though her great dance moves have lit up the screen “every time.” But, no longer! The Chaiyya Chaiyya star is all set to talk about her personal life on-screen. We were the first to tell people that a reality show called “Arora Sisters” would be coming to Disney+ Hotstar. Now that Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora are doing a show together, people are excited to see it.

Malaika’s life has changed a lot since she split up with Arbaaz Khan. But they are still friends and raise their son Arhaan Khan together.

Now, word on the street is that Malaika Arora’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and her current boyfriend Arjun Kapoor will also be in “Arora Sisters.” A person close to the sisters told us that Arbaaz Khan and her current boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, will also be on the show, but in different episodes.

The show will also feature Amrita and Malaika’s families and close friends, in addition to Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz Khan. The show “Arora Sisters” is about Malaika and Amrita Arora’s personal lives.

When we think of the coolest siblings in Bollywood, we think of Amrita and Malaika Arora. Fans are always impressed by them, whether it’s their sense of style, their closeness as sisters, or the way they party and live life to the fullest.

People often see the divas spending time together and taking trips. And most importantly, they are always there for each other when things aren’t going well.

Malaika is recognised for Gur Naal Ishq Mitha, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Rangilo Maro Dholna, and Munni Badnaam Hui. She’s a Bollywood Yoga fanatic. Amrita used to act. Kitne Door Kitna Paas, Awara Paagal Deewana, Kambakkht Ishq feature her.

