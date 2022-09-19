Archbishop Makes Apparent Jab At Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The archbishop of Canterbury caused a stir after his funeral sermon for Queen Elizabeth II

During the ceremony for Her Majesty on September 19, Justin Welby, the head of the Church of England

“Several people who follow the royal family said that the archbishop was very mean to King Charles III’s youngest son and daughter-in-law.

Advertisement

The archbishop of Canterbury caused a stir after his funeral sermon for Queen Elizabeth II, in which he seemed to poke fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are no longer together.

During the ceremony for Her Majesty on September 19, Justin Welby, the head of the Church of England, seemed to look directly at the royal-turned-Hollywood couple as he cursed “those who cling to power and privileges.”

Several people who follow the royal family said that the archbishop was very mean to King Charles III’s youngest son and daughter-in-law. The religious leader made what seemed to be a cruel comment while praising the queen, who died on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96. He said that “people of loving service” are “rare in any walk of life” and that the queen was one of them.

BEAR GRYLLS, SANDRA OH, AND OTHER INTERESTING CELEBRITIES TO ATTEND QUEEN ELIZABETH II’S FUNERAL:

“Leaders who serve with love are even rarer. “But in every case, those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who hold on to power and privileges are forgotten,” said the archbishop, who looked like he was staring at the part of Westminster Abbey where Harry and Meghan were sitting behind the new King.

People who saw the biting comment online thought he was making fun of the controversial couple because they have criticised the royal family a lot since they stopped being senior royals in March 2020.

Advertisement

Also Read Nancy Pelosi criticizes Archbishop after being banned from Church Nancy Pelosi criticizes Archbishop after being banned from Church Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...