Archie and Lilibet ‘insignificant’ to King Charles?

Archie and Lilibet’s possibilities of becoming “active” members of the Firm.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the Firm with the same titles.

It would seem ‘strange’ for them to ‘pushed’ for their children to have HRH titles.

In an interview with Express UK, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti shared this information.

The topic came up after he was asked about the likelihood of HRH titles being bestowed on the offspring of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He began by saying that while King Charles is on the throne, “it wouldn’t be especially relevant.”

The royal commentator started by telling the publication, “I wouldn’t expect them to be given the HRH styling. Not because of any falling out, but because I don’t think it would be particularly relevant to their lives.”

“I think that Meghan and Harry made it quite clear even before they left as working Royal Family members that they wanted their children, or at that time their child Archie, to have a sort of protection from the less attractive side of being in the Royal Family.”

He also mentioned how ‘strange’ it would appear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘pushed’ for their children to receive HRH titles, given that they themselves left the Firm with the same titles.

“And I think, given that was their aim and one of the biggest factors in the decisions they have made since then, it would actually seem strange for them to want to try to style their children that way.” Before finishing he also added, “I think that shows that there are two sides to having these honours, stylings and privileges. And I think it’s natural for the parents to wants perhaps to protect their children if it’s not necessary.”

