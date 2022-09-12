Advertisement
Archie and Lilibet Markle may attend Queen Elizabet's funeral

Archie and Lilibet Markle may attend Queen Elizabet’s funeral

Archie and Lilibet Markle may attend Queen Elizabet’s funeral

Archie and Lilibet

  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thinking about flying their children to the UK.
  • Archie and Lilibet Markle could attend the Queen’s funeral with their parents.
  • A source said that Meghan and Harry are trying to arrange for their kids to visit the UK because they miss them.
Archie and Lilibet Markle, who are currently staying with their grandmother Doria Ragland in California, could attend the Queen’s funeral with their parents.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thinking about flying their kids to the UK.

The couple has stated that they intend to remain in the country for the duration of the royal mourning period, which ends seven days after the service on September 19 and lasts for one month.

Archie, age three, and Lilibet, age one, have already been separated from their parents for more than a week. A source said that Meghan and Harry are trying to arrange for their children to visit the UK because they miss them.

Harry and Meghan have already received love and a handshake from King Charles III, who also extended an olive branch to the American-born prince and his wife. While also putting their disagreement aside, Prince William and Kate Middleton joined the Sussex family on a walk outside Windsor to demonstrate harmony.

Will Prince Charles take Lilibet and Archie’s titles away after Queen’s death?
Will Prince Charles take Lilibet and Archie’s titles away after Queen’s death?

Archie and Lilibet might be put on the chopping block as part...

