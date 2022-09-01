Archie saved from the nursery fire by Princess Diana’s spirit

Princess Diana gave Archie Harrison’s caretaker a “intuitive nudge” to save her grandson

Princess Diana gave Archie Harrison’s caretaker an “intuitive nudge” to save her grandson from a fire.

Spiritual medium Jasmine Rose Anderson says that the Princess of Wales saved her grandson from a fire in his South Africa nursery in the year 2019.

She told the Daily Star: “She knew before it happened. She was there watching over Archie which is why the nanny took him downstairs.”

“She received an intuitive nudge from Diana – although it may have popped into her head like an idea to take him with her out the room.”

“She’s always around her grandchild protecting them.”

On her podcast Archetypes, Meghan talked about her son’s nursery. The Duchess said she and her husband were on tour in South Africa in 2019 when the incident happened.

“We finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire at the residence. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room?” Meghan told everyone.

The Duchess also said, “Everyone’s in tears, everyone is shaken, and what did we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said this doesn’t make any sense.”

