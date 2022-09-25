Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Are Imran Abbas and Ameesha Patel dating?

Are Imran Abbas and Ameesha Patel dating?

Articles
Advertisement
Are Imran Abbas and Ameesha Patel dating?

Are Imran Abbas and Ameesha Patel dating?

Advertisement
  •  Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas became instant friends.
  • Following their recent reunion in Dubai, the two made numerous films together.
  • Some fans praised the pair, others left mixed reviews that included trolls and criticism.
Advertisement

Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas are two outstanding actors from their respective nations. Ameesha is from Bollywood, and Imran is a phenomenal Pakistani actor with a sizable fan base. Both of them have starred in numerous successful projects. While the two actors’ planned collaboration on a movie ultimately didn’t materialise, their incredible friendship and chemistry did. Following their recent reunion in Dubai, the two made numerous films together.

Following the two friends’ and actors’ romantic reunion footage, fans and Indian web portals began to suggest that the two were dating. Because the two first met at an awards ceremony, people began to ship them together. Later, the pair held a live Instagram session with fans during which they reaffirmed the importance of love and urged followers to share it rather than spread hate. They also posted a video of themselves singing a well-known Bollywood song. Nearly all of the well-known Indian web portals assumed that the two were special buddies rather than simple friends. Here is how online news sources covered the two.

After witnessing the two’s closeness in the videos, followers of the two also discussed the couple. While some fans praised the pair, others left mixed reviews that included trolls and criticism. A few spectators yelled “Gaddar Real.” One Indian fan suggested that the upcoming film Gaddar should be cancelled and boycotted. In good humour, other fans even suggested baby names for the actors. A few folks made incisive comments as well. Here are some remarks. Look at that!

Indian Web Portals Hint At Imran Abbas & Ameesha Patel Dating

 

Advertisement

Indian Web Portals Hint At Imran Abbas & Ameesha Patel DatingIndian Web Portals Hint At Imran Abbas & Ameesha Patel Dating

Indian Web Portals Hint At Imran Abbas & Ameesha Patel Dating

Indian Web Portals Hint At Imran Abbas & Ameesha Patel Dating

Indian Web Portals Hint At Imran Abbas & Ameesha Patel Dating

Also Read

Imran Abbas’s friendship with Ameesha Patel draws criticism
Imran Abbas’s friendship with Ameesha Patel draws criticism

Imran Abbas is a handsome and accomplished Pakistani actor and model. Recently...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anushka Sharma shares 'last photo dump' of 2022 clicked by Virat
Anushka Sharma shares 'last photo dump' of 2022 clicked by Virat
Iqrar Ul Hassan celebrates second wife's birthday surprisingly
Iqrar Ul Hassan celebrates second wife's birthday surprisingly
Kareena Kapoor shares last pic of 2022 with last sunset of the year
Kareena Kapoor shares last pic of 2022 with last sunset of the year
Hrithik Roshan says being a star is unhealthy and a burden
Hrithik Roshan says being a star is unhealthy and a burden
Shilpa Shetty says she's 'taking forward only hope' to 2023
Shilpa Shetty says she's 'taking forward only hope' to 2023
Syra Yousuf bold gym outfit pictures goes viral
Syra Yousuf bold gym outfit pictures goes viral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story