Are Imran Abbas and Ameesha Patel dating?

Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas became instant friends.

Following their recent reunion in Dubai, the two made numerous films together.

Some fans praised the pair, others left mixed reviews that included trolls and criticism.

Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas are two outstanding actors from their respective nations. Ameesha is from Bollywood, and Imran is a phenomenal Pakistani actor with a sizable fan base. Both of them have starred in numerous successful projects. While the two actors' planned collaboration on a movie ultimately didn't materialise, their incredible friendship and chemistry did.

Following the two friends’ and actors’ romantic reunion footage, fans and Indian web portals began to suggest that the two were dating. Because the two first met at an awards ceremony, people began to ship them together. Later, the pair held a live Instagram session with fans during which they reaffirmed the importance of love and urged followers to share it rather than spread hate. They also posted a video of themselves singing a well-known Bollywood song. Nearly all of the well-known Indian web portals assumed that the two were special buddies rather than simple friends. Here is how online news sources covered the two.

After witnessing the two’s closeness in the videos, followers of the two also discussed the couple. While some fans praised the pair, others left mixed reviews that included trolls and criticism. A few spectators yelled “Gaddar Real.” One Indian fan suggested that the upcoming film Gaddar should be cancelled and boycotted. In good humour, other fans even suggested baby names for the actors. A few folks made incisive comments as well. Here are some remarks. Look at that!

