Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are secretly dating?

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid secretly dating?

  • The couple’s extramarital relationship was exposed by a source.
  • Gigi is to blame for his separation from Camila Morrone.
  • They have known each other for several years.
According to a source, Leonardo DiCaprio is sparking romance rumors while spending time with Gigi Hadid in the midst of his breakup with Camila Morrone after four years of dating.

The couple’s extramarital relationship was exposed by a source.

The insider stated that “Leo and Gigi had hooked up a couple of times this summer.”

According to the insider, the supermodel and he has known one another for a number of years.

However, there are rumors that the Titanic actor has been meeting Gigi Hadid in secret. The sources have also disclosed that Gigi is to blame for his separation from Morrone.

“They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other. She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy, but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude,” as an exclusive source tells In Touch.

“Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months. It’s a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die.” the source continued.

“With all of Leo’s girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart.”

