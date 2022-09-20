Arez Ahmed praises his better half Hiba in cheesy lines

Advertisement
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, the power couple, are everyone’s favorite showbiz pair. The crowd adores their on-screen and off-screen relationship.

We are swooning over these lovebirds every time they share adorable photos with each other and the sweetest remarks.

Since they announced their engagement on social media, the celebrity couple has been the talk of the town. They are now the most loved couple, from their fairy-tale wedding to their wonderful whirlwind passionate honeymoon.

Recently, the Hangoor actress shared a loving photo with her partner and a silly but lovely remark to demonstrate his undying love for her. And we all just went ‘aww’. He lifted the lyrics from a well-known Bollywood cinema song.

Their adorable chemistry and amusing crosstalk often brighten up a presentation with their presence and upbeat attitude.

Hiba Bukhari is a fresh rising star in Pakistan’s entertainment business. She is best known for her roles in Bholi Bano, Silsilay, Deewangi, and Fitoor.

This amorous couple has collaborated on numerous projects. They were seen in popular serials such as Bholi Bano, Inteha-e-Ishq, Dream Villa Ki Confusion Love Story, and Tarap. They reunited for Hassaan Imam Ishq Nahi Asan’s forthcoming project as Zara and Aamir on Aan TV.

