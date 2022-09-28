Aria and Cyrus shared emotional memories about their late brother

Darius Campbell Danesh died on August 11 at the age of 41.

His siblings have revealed family photos of themselves with the singer and their parents.

Aria and Cyrus called their late brother a ‘supernova star’, in Instagram post.

Aria and Cyrus Campbell Danesh called their late brother a “supernova star” as they shared poignant recollections of Darius Campbell Danesh, a period of reflection for the first time since their brother’s death.

After the singer’s unexpected death on August 11 at the age of 41 in a Minnesota hotel room reserved by Gerard Butler’s girlfriend Morgan Brown, the siblings have revealed fresh family photos of themselves with the Colourblind singer and their parents.

Brother, We shall miss you so much, they wrote in the touching post that surfaced on Aria’s Instagram page.

You gave so many people light and love like a supernova star. Being your brother for all these years was the greatest honour.

‘While your earthly presence has passed, your spirit will forever be with us. We will celebrate and love you, always. Until we meet again, Aria & Cyrus.’

After announcing Darius’ shocking death in an official statement earlier this month, the family requested seclusion.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that the Pop Idol star’s death, which occurred on the twentieth anniversary of his number-one song Colourblind, was caused by “inhalation of chloroethane.”

The medical examiner determined that the death was an accident.

Natasha Henstridge, who plays Darius’ ex-wife in the film Species, commented on the new Instagram photo by writing, ‘My heart is forever with him….I love you all dearly.’

The billionaire creator of Phones 4u and ex-girlfriend of Darius, Claire Caudwell, also wrote: ‘My heart has not stopped hurting since we lost our great love, D. Sending love to you guys and Avril and Boothe.

