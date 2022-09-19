Arjun Kapoor finally responds to Varun Dhawan’s digs

As he started production on his upcoming movie, Arjun Kapoor posted some images from Glasgow.

As he started production on his upcoming movie, Arjun Kapoor posted some images from Glasgow. Everyone was interested in his conversation with Varun Dhawan in the post’s comment area. Varun made accusations about Arjun on Karan Johar’s talk program Koffee with Karan, which Arjun attempted to address in his answer to Varun.

Arjun shared the pics and wrote on Instagram, “Nayi Film nayi Vibe (new film, new vibe) #fromglasgowwithlove.” Varun was among the first ones to comment. He wrote, “Kya insan ho aap (What a person you are).” Arjun was quick to respond with, “@varundvn tumhare koffee peete peete meri diye gaye description ke bilkul opposite insan hoon main (I am the opposite of what you described me as while drinking your coffee)….”

Varun’s comments on Karan’s talk show Koffee with Karan were alluded to by Arjun when he spelled coffee with a “K.”

Heart and laughing emojis were used to saturate their dialogue by fans of both celebrities. One of them wrote, “@arjunkapoor that was not coffee that was chai wo b kadak (That was strong tea, not coffee) @varundvn.”

Varun Dhawan chose Arjun during the rapid-fire round of the most recent episode of Koffee with Karan season 7 when asked to choose someone who is most likely to get imprisoned for engaging in gossip and flirting. When a surprised Karan asked, “Really?”, Varun went on explain, “Karta hain kabhi kabhi. Abhi galat nahi hain (He does it sometimes, but that isn’t wrong).”

The filmmaker also asked Arjun slides into DMs of people, Varun told him, “Once in a while. It’s all fine.” Karan then confirmed it with, “Yeah, I have also heard.” However, Arjun’s uncle Anil Kapoor, who was also a guest on the show, said, ” Uska breakup ho jayega (May lead to his breakup).”