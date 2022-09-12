Arjun Kapoor flies off to Dubai for his next film, misses Parineeti Chopra for this reason

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora attended the wedding of fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta.

The Gunday actor has now taken off for Dubai to begin production on his next movie.

Parineeti Chopra will next appear in Kuttey alongside Tabu.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora not only exude a lot of love and power but also make sure that they remain focused on their respective job fronts. The two recently attended the wedding of fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta, who are among their closest friends.

Both of them were equally adept and at ease in the roles of ladkiwaale and ladkewaale. The B-Town pair has turned their focus back to their jobs as the celebrations draw to a close. The Gunday actor has now taken off for Dubai to begin production on his next movie while girlfriend Malaika is attending various fashion events.

Arjun posted a story on Instagram a few hours ago with the caption “EN ROUTE. Film number #19,” he said while uploading a snapshot of his passport and airline tickets to Dubai. Arjun was seen at the Mumbai airport earlier on Sunday night.

Arjun Kapoor thought back to the scene from his movie “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” while he was walking to work. Arjun and actress Parineeti Chopra were the main characters in this movie, which was released last year. Arjun posted this caption this morning while watching in-flight movies and writing, “Look who I met on flight @parineetichopra.”

Parineeti has not yet responded to her Ishaqzaade co-star, though.

In the major roles of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which was directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee and distributed by Yash Raj Films, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra collaborated once again. They previously collaborated on the films Ishaqzaade and Namaste England.

On the professional front, Arjun recently appeared alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns.

Following this, Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor will appear in The Lady Killer. Alongside Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra, the actress will next appear in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey.

