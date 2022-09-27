Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Arjun Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for grandma Nirmal Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for grandma Nirmal Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for grandma Nirmal Kapoor

Articles
Advertisement
Arjun Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for grandma Nirmal Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for grandma Nirmal Kapoor

Advertisement
  • Today is Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday.
  • Her birthday has everyone delighted.
  • Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and others wished her on social media.
Advertisement

Today is Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday. Her birthday has everyone delighted. Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and others wished her on social media. Arjun Kapoor, who’s in Glasgow with Bhumi Pednekar, wished his grandma. He posted an Instagram monochrome of her. The actor wishes her the best.

The actor posted on Instagram, ” .” Happy birthday! Arjun takes a selfie with his granny. Sonam Kapoor previously posted two photos. The first depicts a young Sonam Kapoor with her grandmother, while the second shows Nirmal Kapoor with newborn Vayu.

Shanaya Kapoor also posted a message to her grandmother on her Instagram stories. Shanaya, Janhvi, Khushi, and Anshula are all in the picture, posing with Nirmal Kapoor.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Advertisement

Arjun’s last movie was Ek Tha Villain Returns, which also starred John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He has finished filming his part in The Lady Killer, which he did with Bhumi Pednekar. He will be next seen in Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra.

Also Read

Arjun Kapoor reveals his screenplay while filming in Glasgow
Arjun Kapoor reveals his screenplay while filming in Glasgow

One of the most well-known actors in Bollywood is Arjun Kapoor. Kapoor's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Dax Tejera's wife was accused of abandoning their children while he was still alive
Dax Tejera's wife was accused of abandoning their children while he was still alive
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton reveal new year's eve understudies
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton reveal new year's eve understudies
Meghan Markle became 'scapegoat' of Royals
Meghan Markle became 'scapegoat' of Royals
Family of late dancer Stephen
Family of late dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss to hold private funeral
Prince Philip warned Kate Middleton before welcoming her home
Prince Philip warned Kate Middleton before welcoming her home
Kate Middleton to bury under the burden of Prince Harry's 'Spare'
Kate Middleton to bury under the burden of Prince Harry's 'Spare'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story