Today is Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday.

Her birthday has everyone delighted.

Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and others wished her on social media.

Advertisement

Today is Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday. Her birthday has everyone delighted. Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and others wished her on social media. Arjun Kapoor, who’s in Glasgow with Bhumi Pednekar, wished his grandma. He posted an Instagram monochrome of her. The actor wishes her the best.

The actor posted on Instagram, ” .” Happy birthday! Arjun takes a selfie with his granny. Sonam Kapoor previously posted two photos. The first depicts a young Sonam Kapoor with her grandmother, while the second shows Nirmal Kapoor with newborn Vayu.

Shanaya Kapoor also posted a message to her grandmother on her Instagram stories. Shanaya, Janhvi, Khushi, and Anshula are all in the picture, posing with Nirmal Kapoor.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) Advertisement

Arjun’s last movie was Ek Tha Villain Returns, which also starred John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He has finished filming his part in The Lady Killer, which he did with Bhumi Pednekar. He will be next seen in Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra.

Also Read Arjun Kapoor reveals his screenplay while filming in Glasgow One of the most well-known actors in Bollywood is Arjun Kapoor. Kapoor's...