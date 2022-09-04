Arjun Kapoor pens heartfelt note to new mom Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have welcomed a baby boy.

Sonam made her debut on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan earlier this year.

Arjun Kapoor wished his sister a happy new year after she gave birth.

The newest parents in town are Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who welcomed a boy on August 20, 2022. The couple released a joint statement on their social media accounts announcing the birth of their child, which read as follows: “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. – Sonam and Anand.”

Arjun Kapoor now wished his sister Sonam a happy new year and welcomed her son. The actor posted a photo from the Koffee with Karan 7 set along with an emotive caption that read: “Look Who’s all grown up & is a mother now !!! OMG it’s you @sonamkapoor.”

On Karan Johar’s show, the brother and sister pair made an appearance. Sonam made her first on-screen appearance in KWK7 after she and her husband Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy earlier in the year. The show was jam-packed with hilarious and enjoyable moments.

After the release of AK vs AK, in which she played herself, Sonam Kapoor took a break from acting. Her upcoming film, Blind, also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of the same named 2011 Korean movie. Later this year, the movie is anticipated to come out.

On the other hand, Arjun recently appeared alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. He will next be seen with Bhumi Pednekar in The Lady Killer. In Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey, the actor will also appear with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra.

