Arjun Kapoor pens humorous wish for Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Arjun Kapoor pens humorous wish for Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Articles
Arjun Kapoor pens humorous wish for Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Arjun Kapoor pens humorous wish for Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

  • Arjun Kapoor posted an unseen picture of him with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor.
  • Ranbir is celebrating his birthday today.
  • Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani.
Arjun Kapoor wishes Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday with an unseen picture. Ranbir is celebrating his birthday today. and on this special occasion, Arjun Kapoor, who gets along well with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor, posted a humorous message for him on his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared an unseen picture with Ranbir and captioned it: “Tujhe aise 40 saal se godh mein paal ke bada kiya hai maine aur aaj tu agni ban gaya…Proud of u my boy.” (I have raised you in my lap for 40 years and today you have become a fire) In the photo, As he sat on Arjun’s knee and posed for the image, Ranbir was dressed entirely in white, while the Gunday actor was sporting a blue sweatshirt.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The 2 States actor was most recently featured in Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. It served as the spiritual successor to the Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh-starring 2014 movie Ek Villain.

With Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra, the actor will next appear in Kuttey.

While Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy also acted in the highly awaited movie Brahmastra, Ranbir is currently enjoying the success of the movie. In it, Shah Rukh Khan also appeared briefly.

Next up for Ranbir is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead in Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie, which the actor is also in.

