Arjun Kapoor praises Ishaqzaade costar Parineeti Chopra

Chopra and Sandhu star Today’s Code Name: Trianga trailer. Parineeti will appear in action-packed scenes as a RAW agent. Celebrities applauded her after the trailer was published. The movie opens Oct. 14. Kunal Kemmu earlier called the trailer “Tod Fod.” Arjun Kapoor, her Ishaqzaade co-star, also liked it. He posted to Instagram.

The actor, in Scotland, tweeted: “@parineetichopra Wow! Action-packed dhamaka: Parineeti Chopra plays a courageous RAW agent in the film. Sandhu plays a doctor. Parineeti shared the trailer on social media: “HERE IT IS! #CodeNameTiranga trailer out now!” 14 October 2022.” Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala co-star.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ribhu Dasgupta, Vivek B. Agrawal, and Reliance Entertainment, and it is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film, and Reliance Entertainment, together with Film Hangar.

On the work front, the actor will feature in Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra. He also has The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. Arjun is shooting with Bhumi another film in Scotland. There is no detail on this till now.

