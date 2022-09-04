Arjun Kapoor writes an emotional letter to Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became the town’s newest parents on August 20, 2022, when they welcomed their newborn boy.

The couple took to social media to announce the birth of their child in a joint statement that read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. – Sonam and Anand.”

Arjun Kapoor has now congratulated his sister Sonam on the birth of her baby child. Sharing a photo from the set of Koffee with Karan 7, the actor wrote an emotional comment that read: “Look Who’s all grown up & is a mother now !!! OMG it’s you @sonamkapoor,” together with a red heart emoji The siblings appeared on Karan Johar’s chat programme.

Sonam’s first on-screen appearance since announcing her pregnancy with her husband Anand Ahuja earlier this year was also on KWK7. There was a lot of laughter and entertaining moments in this episode.

Moreover, Sonam Kapoor has been out of job since the release of AK vs AK, in which she played herself. She will next be seen in Blind, alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of the same-titled Korean film from 2011. The film is set to be released later this year.

