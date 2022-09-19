Advertisement
date 2022-09-19
Arnold Schwarzenegger joined wrestler Logan Paul on his podcast

Articles
  • Logan Paul said that the actor made him feel worse.
  • The wrestler was interviewing Arnold Schwarzenegger for a podcast.

Logan Paul said that the actor made him feel worse, while the wrestler was interviewing actor Arnold Schwarzenegger for a podcast.

The wrestler’s YouTube channel is known as “Impaulsive”,  recently had a 75-year-old actor as a guest.

“I am falling apart man, I am a mess, it’s the end of Super Bowl weekend week, bit of a bender and here you are, I walk in the gym, 8 am, you are pumping iron, you really make me feel like a piece of (expletive).” the actor from The Thinning said to him on the podcast.

When the 27-year-old actor-turned-wrestler saw Arnold Schwarzenegger lifting iron in the morning, he felt sad because he wasn’t pushing himself to the maximum.

“Logan you are not a piece of (expletive), you are celebrating the day a little bit. Tomorrow you get the program again and then you work out, look no one gets to where you are without working out hard and being disciplined and being having a clear vision,” Arnold comforted the host.

Watch the interview below:

