Arsalan Naseer calls for profiteers during flood disaster

As the number of flood victims in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continue to rise, actor and content producer Arslan Naseer posted a bleak message on Instagram for anyone seeking to make a fast buck by helping with the tragedy.

Alongside a news item about tent costs rising up to Rs 15,000 due to the national emergency, Arslan adds a clip from a prior YouTube video discussing the country's plight.

As Arsalan Naseer said, “Then they say why do bad times come to us. We are all thieves, I have said the same thing a thousand times before. No politician or government official is stealing from us. The people who complain about the country’s worsening conditions and say ‘The county had lots of potential, we just never had good politicians’ should know that the country does not have good citizens,”

He added, “At every opportunity and at every level, we exacerbate corruption. We stock up on goods waiting for the prices to go up. If our people found out Qayamat is tomorrow, they will also hike up the prices of tasbeeh and janamaz with the excuse that we will see about tomorrow when tomorrow comes. Everyone will hoard their money in the wait for Qayamat.”

One social media user said, “So true! Here, people earn money through the pain and hardship of their fellow countrymen. Blinded by greed, they have now begun to hoard wealth at the expense of someone else’s loss and desperation”

As governments, civilians, and non-profits seek donations for the displaced, flash floods produced by exceptional monsoon rains since mid-July continue to wash away roads, crops, infrastructure, and bridges, killing over 1,000 people in recent weeks and affecting over 33 million.

