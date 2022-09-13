As Charles becomes king, Prince William’s friend loses royal position

The Marquess of Cholmondeley no longer has the position of a royal.

The 73-year-old already performed his duty by welcoming His Majesty.

The Marquess, David Cholmondeley, was heavily involved in important royal occasions.

Since Queen Elizabeth passed away, the friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton has taken over as Lord Great Chamberlain.

Richard Eden recently disclosed, according to sources, that the Marquess of Cholmondeley no longer has the position of a royal when Charles succeeded to the throne.

On the day of the monarch’s coronation, he also had the authority to clothe the monarch and participate in the presentation of the royal insignia.

Rupert Carington won’t be filling the position anymore though, as King Charles has been proclaimed the 7th lord.

Carington, whose late father was Margaret Thatcher’s Foreign Secretary, is likely to have a key role in the Coronation, which is anticipated to take place the following year.

