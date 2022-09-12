As he follows Queen’s coffin, Prince Andrew is not permitted to wear military uniform

The Duke of York had his military titles stripped away earlier this year.

Instead of a military uniform, Prince Andrew was wearing a black suit as he participated in the procession of his mother’s coffin from the Palace of Holyrood house to St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Prior to agreeing to a civil sexual assault case settlement in the US, the Duke of York had his military titles stripped away earlier this year.

At the following ceremonial occasions in the coming days, working members of the Royal Family including the King and the Prince of Wales will wear military uniforms:

— The committal service at St George’s Chapel Windsor

— The procession to Westminster Hall and service of prayer and reflection

— The state funeral service at Westminster Abbey

— The vigil at Westminster Hall

— The service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh

However, it has been decided that working royals won’t receive this honour. The state funeral for Elizabeth II will be held on September 19. During this occasion and four others the following week, working royals will parade in uniform.

Prior to travelling to California with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020, the Duke of Sussex took a break from his senior royal duties. In 2019, just before the controversy over his old acquaintance with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew also announced his resignation from public life.

Harry and Andrew won’t wear the uniforms that the Dukes have worn in the past at a number of engagements because they no longer have senior royal roles.

