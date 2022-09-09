As King Charles III holds the Crown, changes lie ahead of Royals

Charles immediately succeeded Elizabeth II as monarch after her death. He has opted to use the title King Charles III in his capacity as king.

King Charles III now holds all of the Crown’s authority and duties.

In addition to the UK, he assumes the role of head of state in 14 other Commonwealth nations, including Australia and Canada. Despite not being a hereditary position, he will lead the 56-member Commonwealth after the organization’s leaders consented to his succession at a gathering in London in 2018.

In addition to being the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, he now serves as the leader of the British Armed Forces, the courts, and the civil service. As the Fount of Honor, he will now be recognized by having knighthoods bestowed in his name.

The role of the monarchy is established by custom rather than by law in the United Kingdom because there is no written constitution. He has a responsibility to maintain his political neutrality, so if he sticks to expressing the opinions that have made him famous, he will face further criticism.

Charles stated in a BBC documentary made in honor of his 70th birthday that some of his previous interventions had caused a stir. Once in power, he pledged not to interfere in contentious issues, claiming he would act within “the constitutional parameters.”