As royal grief ends, the Queen’s floral tributes will be removed

The flowers were left as a tribute to the late Queen.

A state funeral service for Her Majesty was held at Westminster Abbey.

It has been reported that the floral tributes left in remembrance of Her Majesty, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would be taken down on Monday.

The news was published on the social media, the official charity responsible for maintaining London’s eight royal parks. It stated that tributes would be taken down on the day the royal family’s official time of mourning was scheduled to finish.

They posted a picture of the amazing tributes and wrote it, “The decrepit flower tributes from The Green Park and Hyde Park will begin to be removed starting today, Monday, September 26, by our staff and volunteers. You may find more details here if you’re thinking about coming.”

The announcement comes one week after the Queen’s revered state funeral, which was held on September 19 last Monday.

