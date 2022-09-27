Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

As royal grief ends, the Queen’s floral tributes will be removed

Articles
As royal grief ends, the Queen’s floral tributes will be removed

  • The flowers were left as a tribute to the late Queen.
  • Tributes will be taken down after royal grief ends.
  • A state funeral service for Her Majesty was held at Westminster Abbey.
It has been reported that the floral tributes left in remembrance of Her Majesty, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would be taken down on Monday.

The news was published on the social media, the official charity responsible for maintaining London’s eight royal parks. It stated that tributes would be taken down on the day the royal family’s official time of mourning was scheduled to finish.

They posted a picture of the amazing tributes and wrote it, “The decrepit flower tributes from The Green Park and Hyde Park will begin to be removed starting today, Monday, September 26, by our staff and volunteers. You may find more details here if you’re thinking about coming.”

The flowers were left as a tribute to the late Queen. On the lawns in front of Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, hundreds of bouquets were placed.

The announcement comes one week after the Queen’s revered state funeral, which was held on September 19 last Monday.

A state funeral service for Her Majesty was held at Westminster Abbey.

