As the Queen’s coffin departs Scottish soil, The Royal Regiment plays the national anthem

The Queen’s coffin is being transported from Edinburgh to London.

Coffin is transported via C-17 Globemaster.

Princess Anne is travelling with her mother’s coffin to London at the same time.

The national song was played as the aero plane carrying Queen Elizabeth’s casket took off on Tuesday evening by the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

After the Queen’s period of repose in Scotland ended yesterday, her coffin will be brought to London later today.

The Queen’s coffin is being transported from Edinburgh to London via a C-17 Globemaster. Last summer, the jet evacuated thousands of refugees who were escaping Kabul. Following Russia’s invasion, the heavily used aircraft was also used to transport weapons and aid to Ukraine.

The 96 gunners from the Queen’s Color Squadron gave the Queen, who passed away last week at the age of 96, a royal guard of honor in Edinburgh. The flight departed at six o’clock and is scheduled to land in London an hour later.

The Queen’s coffin would be waiting for King Charles III and Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, who have already left Belfast.

It has come to light that Queen Elizabeth II preferred that her only daughter, Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, take the lead in carrying her coffin in the days preceding the royal funeral.

