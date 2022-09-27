Ashley Roberts looks stylish while leaving work at Heart FM

She looked stunning in a figure-hugging aqua faux leather pencil skirt.

She wore the outfit as she exited Heart FM in London’s Leicester Square.

A man has been detained by police in connection with stalking the singer.

Ashley Roberts made a fashion statement as she exited Heart FM in London’s Leicester Square on Tuesday morning by wearing a trendy skirt.

In a figure-hugging aqua faux leather pencil skirt and a neon yellow pullover, The Pussycat Doll, 41, displayed her stylish appearance.

Ashley smiled broadly as she stood for the photographers wearing a cropped knit jumper and a skirt that hugged her curves and made her appear as stunning as ever.

The fashionista carried her goods in a white top-handle purse and raised her height with a pair of aqua pointed stiletto shoes.

Ashley was said to have been frightened by a “stalker” who got fixated with her and visited her London home before being apprehended, it was disclosed last month.

Concerned by the man’s appearance at her home, the singer went to a central London police station and had her private protection increased.

A man has now been detained by London police in connection with stalking the Heart FM DJ.

