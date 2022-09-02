Ashton Kutcher admires Kim Kardashian

Ashton Kutcher, couldn’t stop praising Kim Kardashian, as she joined him for a fun training session.

The Kardashian star appeared on an episode of Kutcher’s new Peloton running series, Our Future Selves.

The That 70s Show star and SKIMS founder were seen giving one other health and training suggestions in the teaser.

Advertisement

Ashton Kutcher, an American actor, couldn’t stop praising his buddy, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, as the model joined him for a fun training session.

The 41-year-old Kardashians star appeared on an episode of Kutcher’s new Peloton running series, Our Future Selves.

The That 70s Show star and SKIMS founder were seen giving one other health and training suggestions in the teaser, which was shared on Instagram on Thursday.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Robin Arzón (@robinnyc) Advertisement

“Excitement level? I’m at like 11 today,” Kutcher, 44, says in the video. “My friend Kim is here. I’m really, really stoked to have a conversation with her.”

“You showed up. You don’t even run,” Kutcher adds, to which Kardashian admits, “I do not.”

Workout instructor Robin Árzon also joined the stars to guide them for the fitness class. “I love Kim K,” she said, adding that she “dismantles and smashes the idea that one has to stay in their lane.”

Advertisement

The No Strings Attached actor also praises Kardashian during their run, “You are literally running a 7-minute mile pace. What is happening right now?”

“I think this is what I’m missing in my workout,” the beauty mogul said. “So it’s been inspiring and a little bit life-changing on how I’m gonna move forward with my routine.”

Peloton announced new series will premiere new episodes every Tuesday until the forthcoming TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.

Also Read